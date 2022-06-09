Singer Hyder Husyn again suffers heart attack

Singer Hyder Husyn again suffers heart attack

Hyder is now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital, Bashundhara in the capital

UNB
09 June, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 04:16 pm
Singer Hyder Husyn. Photo: Collected
Singer Hyder Husyn. Photo: Collected

Singer-songwriter and freedom fighter Hyder Husyn was hospitalised Wednesday following a heart attack.

Hyder is now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital, Bashundhara in the capital.

"My father-in-law Hyder Husyn had a massive heart attack last night. After a surgery, he has been kept at the coronary care unit (CCU) of the hospital," the musician's son-in-law Salman Faruque Khan said Wednesday.

Tuesday morning, Hyder felt chest pain and was taken to hospital in the afternoon.
In 2016, the singer had his first heart attack in the US and two stents were placed in his heart at that time.

Born and raised in a music-oriented family in Old Dhaka, Hyder got the opportunity to receive music lessons at home during his adolescence.
As a musician and lyricist, he performed with legendary singer Azam Khan and bands like Winning, Chime and Different Touch.

"Mon Ki Je Chay Bolo," one of the most famous Bangla songs of the 90s, was written by Hyder, one of the founders of Winning. He began his career in Bangladesh Air Force as an aircraft engineer.

Since 1979, Hyder has been a part of the Bangladeshi music scene with his popular albums such as "Faisha Gechi," "Shopno," "Na Bola Kotha," "Prottasha," and "Khola Akash."
"Tirish Bochor," "Saari," "Ami Faisa Gechi," are some of his most popular songs.

Illustration: TBS

