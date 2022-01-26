Siam Bublee starring “Taan” to hit Chorki on 27 January

Siam Ahmed and Shobnom Bubly starring highly anticipated film "Taan" is all set to hit Chorki on 27 January.

The passionate and violent love story of Abani (Bubly) and Rashed (Siam) shown in the trailer is already making rounds on the internet.

Raihan Rafi directorial second venture for "Chorki" also features a rap composed by Zahid Nirob and penned by Rasel Mahmud.