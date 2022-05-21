Siam Ahmed set to make Bollywood debut with ‘In the Ring’

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 03:35 pm

Siam Ahmed is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut with US-based filmmaker Alka Raghuram’s “In the Ring”, a psychological thriller about female Muslim boxing community of Khidderpore in Kolkata

Indian actors Jaaved Jaaffrey, Siam Ahmed and Mithila Parker will star in the film titled &quot;In The Ring&quot;. Photo: Getty/Collected
Indian actors Jaaved Jaaffrey, Siam Ahmed and Mithila Parker will star in the film titled "In The Ring". Photo: Getty/Collected

Prominent Bangladeshi actor Siam Ahmed is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut with US-based filmmaker Alka Raghuram's "In the Ring".

Siam will share the screen with Mithila Palkar and Jaaved Jaaferi in the upcoming film, reports Variety. 

Set in the female Muslim boxing community of Khidderpore in Kolkata, the film is a psychological thriller about 17-year-old boxer Shama who exchanges places with her double to fight in the national championship when she is framed in her aunt's murder.   

Previously Alka Raghuram has directed and co-produced "Burqa Boxers", a documentary about Muslim women boxers from the same community.

"I started writing this script while I was filming the documentary "Burqa Boxers". While the immersion into their world allowed me to tell the documentary story in the style of realism, it also made me want to explore the interior [worlds] of the characters via a more stylized narrative and style. In that sense, this particular version of the story has been over a decade in the making, waiting for the right family of collaborators to bring it to life. I am thrilled to have found a home in them," Alka Raghuram told Variety.

The project is being produced by Sreyashii Sengupta of Singapore-based Darpan Global and Souvikk Dasgupta of Oriizon Global in India, along with Los Angles-based Rick Ambros serving as executive producer.

