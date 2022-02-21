Shows to celebrate International Mother Language Day

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 11:43 am

Shows to celebrate International Mother Language Day

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 11:43 am
Bornomalar Michil
Bornomalar Michil

In celebration of the International Mother Language Day, The Business Standard has selected four shows for you to enjoy on TV today.

Gohiner Alo

Gohiner Alo
Gohiner Alo

'Gohiner Alo' follows the story of a girl named Titly in her quest to learn about the historic Language Movement in Bangladesh. The short film highlights the sacrifice made by the students who were massacred by the Pakistani police, and Abdur Rashid Tarkabagish's – Bangladeshi politician and parliamentarian – contributions to the Movement.

Gohiner Alo
Gohiner Alo

Directed and written by Hasan Rezaul, 'Gohiner Alo' starrs Abul Hayat, Orsha, FS Nayyem, and Hossain Saddam. The drama will air at 9:30pm on NTV.

Bornomalar Michil

'Bornomalar Michil' explores the beauty of the Bangla language. Directed by Simanto Sajal, the film starrs Tariq Anam Khan, Rawnak Hasan, Moutushi Biswas, Joyeeta Mohlanbish, Saju Khadem, and Akhand Jahid. 'Bornomalar Michil' will air at 10:30pm on Maasranga Television.

Bornomalar Michil
Bornomalar Michil

Agun Ranger Din

Agun Ranger Din
Agun Ranger Din

'Agun Ranger Din' highlights the magnificence of Bangla poetry and literature. The show will include chorus recitals by Sharmin Lucky and her team, as well as solo recitals by Shimul Mustafa, Shakila Matin Mridula, Sharmin Lucky and others.

Agun Ranger Din
Agun Ranger Din

'Agun Ranger Din' will air at 10 am on Banglavision.

'Amar Bhasha Amar Ahangkar'

Amar Bhasha Amar Ahangkar
Amar Bhasha Amar Ahangkar

'Amar Bhasha Amar Ahangkar' is a celebration of the Bangla language. Hosted by Shimul Mustafa, the show will feature musical performances, poetry recitals and discussions. Singer Dinat Jahan Munni and Professor Dr Soumitra Sekhar will be featured in the episode.

Amar Bhasha Amar Ahangkar
Amar Bhasha Amar Ahangkar

'Amar Bhasha Amar Ahangkar' will air at 5:30pm on Banglavision.

