From shots to shoots: Partho Sheikh

After the cricket-centred 'Baaji' hit the screens last Eid, social media buzzed with chatter about emerging actor Partho Sheikh's portrayal of a left-handed batter.

"Even strangers complimented my acting, saying I played the cricket scenes really well; that they looked authentic," Partho shared.

There was however a hint of melancholy in his voice. Partho's dream was to don the red and green of the Bangladesh National Cricket team and play the sport in real life, not just 'reel' life.

"All that praise left me a bit saddened because I had always dreamed of becoming a cricketer. By a twist of fate, I ended up as an actor," he added.

From 2010 to 2015, Partho was a dedicated cricketer in Dhaka. He learned cricket at Udayan Cricket Academy and went on to play for the 'Dhaka Metro' age-level teams, as well as second division cricket.

Although he bid adieu to cricket in 2015 due to a spinal cord injury, acting in 'Baaji' allowed Partho to relive his cricketing days.

"Even though I haven't played in a long time, I haven't forgotten the basics of cricket. During shooting, I was able to follow the director's instructions perfectly - when asked to hit fours and sixes," he said.

It all started with a TVC

As the door to representing his nation on the field closed, another opened just a couple of years later.

In 2017, two of Partho's friends were invited to audition for a commercial directed by Amitabh Reza. Driven by a mix of curiosity and camaraderie, Partho decided to tag along. When they arrived, to his astonishment, he was asked to audition as well.

Unexpectedly, he landed a part.

"It was a minor role, just one among 40 people, but that's how my acting career started," Partho recalled.

Since that serendipitous start, Partho's career has flourished. The actor has appeared in over 50 TV commercials, 15 TV dramas, and 4 OTT productions, steadily honing his craft and building his reputation in the industry.

He gathered acclaim for his roles in two 'Hoichoi!' web series 'Karagar' and 'Odrissho'.

Last Eid, Partho also acted in a single drama titled 'Shuto'(thread) directed by Imraul Rafat. The play received a respectable number of views.

A student of Media Studies and Journalism, Partho graduated from the University of Liberal Arts in 2019. "Everyone graduates in BBA or other mainstream subjects. I wanted to study something different. Besides, I once had an inclination towards journalism," said Partho.

Then he took a job as a content director at Qinetic Network, a studio-cum-record label in Banani, Dhaka.

Alongside his job, he continues to act. However, his earnings from acting alone are not enough to sustain him. "For over four years now, I've been working a job to support my acting career," Partho added.

Partho is currently gearing up for roles in two web films, but he isn't in a hurry to dive into mainstream cinema just yet.

In his opinion, lately, many young actors seem to be chasing viral fame rather than honing their craft. Partho strongly dislikes this approach.

"I find this approach quite distasteful. Going viral for outrageous antics doesn't make someone an actor. Acting is an art that demands dedication and patience," he remarked.

Partho also voiced his annoyance with the repeated pairing of the same lead actors in TV dramas and YouTube series. He said, "When audiences like a particular duo, producers keep creating content around them, which eventually becomes monotonous. I believe an actor should have the freedom to work with different co-stars."