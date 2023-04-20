Shohojia to release 'Chand E Jawar Gaan' on eve of Eid

Shohojia is set to release their fifth single 'Chand E Jawar Gaan' this Eid. Interestingly, the fans will have to wait for the decision of the moon-sighting committee to listen to the song. The song will be released on the band's Facebook and YouTube channels.

The song is written by the band's vocalist and founding member Raju. This will be the first time that Shohojia's song will feature two vocalists.

"This song is very much different from Shohojia's usual rock songs. We don't want to reveal the difference now, hopefully, the audience will understand when they listen to the song," Raju said regarding the new release.

"It was during one of our random chats at Majid bhai's tea stall. We were daydreaming about going to the moon leaving everything else behind. Majid bhai's stall is where this story of our lunar expedition is told," Raju added.

The manner of lyrics is somewhat humorous, but just like Shohojia's other songs, there is also a touch of social reality in 'Chand E Jawar Gaan'.

Artist Sabyasachi Hazra has done the visual artwork of the song.

Shohojia began their journey in 2011 with their first stage performance at Chobir Haat. The five-member band consists of Sharfuddin Rabbi on drums, Zafriye Abedin on bass guitar, Shajib Hayder on lead guitar and Shajedul Islam Shimul on rhythm guitar, and Raju on vocals.

The band has released two albums - 'Ghora' and 'Rongmistree' - so far. They have some popular numbers like 'Choto Pakhi', 'Boka Pakhi', 'Fera', and 'Opekkha'.

