'Shimu (Made in Bangladesh)' to hit theatres this weekend

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 06:11 pm

The film is inspired by the journey of labour leader Dalia, who eloped from school when her father coerced her to marry a man twice her age

Labour Leader Dalia Akhter Doli and actor Rikita Nandini Shimu. Photo: Courtesy
Labour Leader Dalia Akhter Doli and actor Rikita Nandini Shimu. Photo: Courtesy

"Shimu (Made in Bangladesh)" a film inspired by the life journey of a labour union leader Dalia Akhter Doli is set to get a theatrical release on Friday. 

Popular actor Rikita Nandini Shimu will play the role of Dalia in the film.

The coming of age film is inspired by the journey of Dalia, who eloped from school when her father coerced her to marry a man twice her age. 

The 11-year-old girl then came to Dhaka and gets employment at a garments factory in the capital with the help of her cousin. Later on, courageous Dalia becomes the president of a garments union group. 

During a press conference, director Rubaiyat Hossain said, "Shimu has received seven awards at various international festivals." 

Photo: Courtesy
"Shimu" received its world premiere at the Toronto International film festival.  

The film will be screened at Star Cineplex, Blockbuster at Juman Future Park, Cinescope in Narayanganj, Silver screen in Savar and other cinema halls in Savar Gazipur and Rajshahi. 

