'Shesh Chithi', an original Chorki film, is set to be released on the OTT platform today at 8 PM.

The film follows the story of a newly wedded couple, Shyamol and Tuli, in the midst of a family feud.

"Shesh Chithi" will be starring popular actor Yash Rohan, and Prarthona Fardin Dighi, Saberi Alam, Hindol Roy and Mili Munshi.