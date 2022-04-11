Shela: I shaved my eyebrows to become a witch!

Splash

Habibullah Siddique
11 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 11:21 am

Related News

Shela: I shaved my eyebrows to become a witch!

“I thought to myself that maybe acting is not something I am capable of. I took on this role because I needed to expel these toxic thoughts from myself, and I wanted to silence my critics”

Habibullah Siddique
11 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 11:21 am
Shirin Akter Shela. Photo: Courtesy
Shirin Akter Shela. Photo: Courtesy

Wearing a beautiful red jamdani saree and a model hood of a rickshaw, Shirin Akter Shela, caught everyone's attention at the Miss Universe 2019 in USA. A girl from Pirganj, Thakurgaon, she is best known as the winner of Miss Universe Bangladesh 2019.

Shela has a strong connection to her cultural roots, and is fascinated by rickshaw art. Earlier in February of this year, it was her idea to paint the tea stalls at Dhaka University's TSC area in this art style.  

Shirin Akter Shela. Photo: Courtesy
Shirin Akter Shela. Photo: Courtesy

Shela is under the limelight once more. It, however, is not because of her beauty or her love for brightly coloured rickshaw art; but for striking fear into the hearts of her audience. She has broken out of the world of modelling and made her acting debut in Nuhash Humayun's Pet Kata Shaw.

Shirin Akter Shela starred as a witch in Nuhash Humayun’s &quot;Ei Building a Meye Nishedh.&quot; Photo: Courtesy
Shirin Akter Shela starred as a witch in Nuhash Humayun’s "Ei Building a Meye Nishedh." Photo: Courtesy

Pet Kata Shaw is an original Chorki series that revolves around popular Bengali folklore and myths. The first episode, No Girls Allowed in This Building, follows the story of a young man who discovers a mysterious stranger in his apartment while trying to cook some fish. The episode was based on the myth that witches come to visit when one is cooking fish. Shela starred as the witch.

Shirin Akter Shela with Shohel Mondol in &quot;Ei Building a Meye Nishedh&quot;. Photo: Courtesy
Shirin Akter Shela with Shohel Mondol in "Ei Building a Meye Nishedh". Photo: Courtesy

Shela wanted to highlight her acting prowess more than her beauty in the episode.

"After I came back from the USA in 2019, I had not really done much work. Because of the pandemic, there were not many opportunities available either. I received a lot of harsh comments from various people during this time. They almost made me stop believing in myself," said Shela to The Business Standard.

Shirin Akter Shela. Photo: Courtesy
Shirin Akter Shela. Photo: Courtesy

"I thought to myself that maybe acting is not something I am capable of. I took on this role because I needed to expel these toxic thoughts from myself, and I wanted to silence my critics. Nuhash Humayun was an excellent director and I felt great working with him."

The role however was not easy. The character demanded a lot from its actor. As Shela recalled, "I had to shave my eyebrows for this role. I did not have any eyebrows for two months!"

"This was very new for me. However, I was surrounded by great colleagues throughout the entire experience. My co-star, my director, and everyone helped me a lot. Now the audience will judge if my effort was up to mark," she added.

The episode of Pet Kata Shaw was shot during December of last year. From undergoing heavy makeup for the character to shaving off her eyebrows, Shela feels everything will be worth it if the audience enjoys the show.  

Shela has learnt a lot from her experience in becoming Miss Universe Bangladesh, and her career in pageantry modelling. She attended many acting workshops after returning back to the country. Now Shela is ready for a career in acting.   

Shirin Akter Shela. Photo: Courtesy
Shirin Akter Shela. Photo: Courtesy

"Besides modelling, I also want to focus on acting right now. I want to be involved with good projects."

Shela is presently completing her studies in Physics at the University of Dhaka. Once she earns her degree, she wants to dedicate her career solely to acting. 

 

 

Shirin Akter Shela / Pett Kata Shaw / Chorki

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

1h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

1h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

1h | Panorama
Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

15h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

15h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

16h | Videos
Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance