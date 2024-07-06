Shaon, Partho Barua return to silver screen for 'Neel Jochona'

Meher Afroz Shaon and Partho Barua are both returning to the silver screen for the film "Neel Jochona".

Shaon is making a comeback after her long hiatus of 17 years and Partho is returning to the screen after two years.

Fakhrul Arefeen Khan is directing the film "Neel Joshna," in which Parth Barua is acting in a character named Dr. Tarafdar, as per local media reports.

Even though Partho Barua is known for his decade-long music career he is also seen in many acting projects. Last he was seen in "Aynabaji" and "Made in Chittagong".

Shaon started her career as a child artist in Ibn Mizan's "Alal Dulal".

She later transitioned to the lead actress role with her debut in Humayun Ahmed's "Shrabon Meghher Din." She appeared in several notable films including "Dui Duari," "Chandrokotha," "Shyamol Chhaya," and "Amar Achhe Jol."