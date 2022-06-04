Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate

Splash

Reuters
04 June, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 06:56 pm

Related News

Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, have been together since 2011 and have two children. They met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when he featured in the music video for Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", the tournament's official song

Reuters
04 June, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 06:56 pm
Colombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona&#039;s soccer player Gerard Pique (L) pose during a photocall presenting her new album &quot;Shakira&quot; in Barcelona March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea (SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SPORT SOCCER)
Colombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona's soccer player Gerard Pique (L) pose during a photocall presenting her new album "Shakira" in Barcelona March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea (SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SPORT SOCCER)

Colombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique are separating, the couple confirmed in a statement via their PR agency on Saturday seen by Reuters.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy," the statement said.

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, have been together since 2011 and have two children. They met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when he featured in the music video for Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", the tournament's official song.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer is facing a trial over alleged tax fraud charges in Spain after she lost an appeal on May 26. Prosecutors claim she failed to pay up to 14.5 million euros ($15.54 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014. read more

Her legal team said in statement they will keep defending her case with solid legal arguments.

"Shakira's conduct on tax matters has always been impeccable in all the countries she had to pay taxes and she has trusted and followed faithfully the recommendations of the best specialists and advisers," the statement said.

Top News / World+Biz

Shakira and Gerard Pique seperation / Shakira

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

8h | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

9h | Wheels
How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

2h | Videos
Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

2h | Videos
Learn to say no in life

Learn to say no in life

8h | Videos
Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%