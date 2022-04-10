Shajid Hasan: The boy who created the Batname Generator

At the glance Shajid Hasan is a regular 20-year-old living in Bangladesh.

He has recently started university and is adjusting to the life of a freshman. He is studying to become a mechanical engineer from Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology. He, however, also has a genuine love for computer programming.

His love for computer programming has led him to develop the Batname Generator website which has recently gone viral worldwide. The Batname Generator can turn any word into a Batman themed typography.

Photo: Courtesy

"As a DC fan I am a member of a lot of DC fan groups on Facebook. One day, I saw someone posting a logo of their name, which looked exactly like the Batman logo. Many people wanted to do the same. So, I just figured I will write some codes and help all of these fans get what they want," said Shajid to The Business Standard.

Shajid sat down on his computer and developed a website where everyone could get their logo made in an instant.

"Truth be told, it wasn't much work. The whole project took about 2 hours," he added.

Shajid was in shock when he found out his website had gone viral. Popular entertainment websites such as Collider, CBR, and ScreenRant had featured his Batname Generator, since people online were raving about it so much.

"I had no idea that my website had gone viral. After I googled 'The Batman', a ScreenRant article featuring my website came up as the top search result. My website went viral on Twitter too, it had thousands of likes, retweets and comments."

Shajid did not expect a two-hour long effort would garner such popularity. All the love and praise he has received thus far has been overwhelming. But he feels great that Batman fans from around the world are enjoying his creation.

"Honestly speaking, there are times when I think all this attention is undeserved, since the whole project only took about two hours. But people are having a lot of fun with it! It makes me so happy," he shared.

In the past Shajid developed the android app 'Likhon Bangla in Photos' which has been downloaded over one million times. He is also working on developing a beginner programming course to make coding easy for people.