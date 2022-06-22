Shahnaz Sumi: From minor characters to lead actress

In 2015, Shahnaz Sumi acted in a drama, directed by Imraul Rafat, where Siam Ahmed played the leading role. Sumi, however, had a very small part. At that time, she was fascinated by Siam's performance and personality, but never imagined she'd be acting next to him.

Fast forward to 2022, Sumi is now starring next to Siam and that too in a movie! She made her debut in a full-length film called 'Paap Punno', directed by Monpura-famed director Giasuddin Selim.

The film was released on the 20th of May.

"People are appreciating my character 'Sathi' very well," said Sumi to The Business Standard. "Sathi is a spry teenage girl from a suburb. I am fortunate to have actors like Afsana Mimi, Chanchal Chowdhury, and Siam Ahmed as my co-stars in this film. Working with Giasuddin Selim is a dream for every up-and-coming actor."

Shahnaz Sumi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Becoming an actor is a dream come true for Sumi. She began acting in a BTV drama while studying in class one, after which she worked on a few random projects. In between, however, she also learned dancing. But when one officially starts learning dance, it weakens their connection to acting. So she did not know how or whom to reach out to in order to get connected with acting again.

Realising that there was no other way, she auditioned for parts after seeing casting calls on Facebook. She started playing minor characters, sometimes as extras in the background or as the heroine's friend. In Sumi's words, she acted in a haphazard way. She had been doing this for two to three years.

She took part in a competition named 'Shera Nachiye Season 3' in 2015. There, she was noticed by actor and director Salahuddin Lavlu. Before the show ended, Sumi got the opportunity to work with him in a new drama series called 'Sonar Pakhi Rupar Pakhi'.

From there, the producer Ashutosh Sujan gave her the opportunity to act in a Jui commercial. The advertisement became the talk of the town, both locally and abroad, and Sumi became a part of that discussion as well.

Shahnaz Sumi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

"That one commercial helped me a lot. People started to recognise me and new acting opportunities came my way. I got a part in the movie 'Paap Punno' because of that advertisement."

Sumi has acted with many big producers including Abul Hayat and Meher Afroz Shaon. She was also featured in numerous advertisements, including many of Robi's campaigns.

Sumi is the second eldest daughter of her family. The middle children are usually stereotyped as a little stubborn, emotional, and quarrelsome! Is Sumi like that? She replied, "Yes, you could say that. I try my best to make my dreams come true. I dream of doing something better in the coming days and I believe this dream will turn to reality as well."

Unfortunately some of her dreams will never be fulfilled. She wanted to work with Humayun Ahmed and West Bengal's Rituparno Ghosh. She also wanted to act with Soumitra Chatterjee. Nonetheless, her favourite director Salahuddin Lavlu has assured her that he will keep a character for Sumi when he makes his second movie, no matter how small the part is.

Shahnaz Sumi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sumi has already finished working on the movie 'Damal', directed by Raihan Rafi, and she is currently in talks to act in a few more projects. Sumi is now in her second year of Honours at the Government College of Applied Human Sciences, formerly known as Home Economics College.

In addition to acting, she regularly reads stories, novels and books related to acting. Moreover, she enjoys watching popular international movies. All of these help her to stay connected with acting.