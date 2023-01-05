Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan title remains unchanged, trailer to release on 10 Jan 

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' will be released on 10 January. Yash Raj Films – the production house backing Pathaan – reportedly always planned to release the trailer two weeks before the film's release as part of a "clear strategy" to fan the "frenzy around Pathaan."

This comes after rumours that the film's title was being changed amid criticism following the release of the film's first song Besharam Rang, which featured Deepika in an orange swimsuit. Makers of Pathaan were recently asked to implement "changes" in the movie, including its songs.

Hindustan Times reports, a source said, "Pathaan's trailer is being released on 10 January. The teaser sent the internet to a tizzy. So, expect the trailer to cause a meltdown. The visually stunning trailer is a feast for big scale action entertainer lovers. It has stunning action set pieces that will wow you when you see the trailer.

YRF always wanted to launch the trailer two weeks before the film's release. They wanted to build intrigue around the film and create more anticipation and hysteria for the trailer. They have done the needful. Pathaan has become the hottest film in a long, long time and it's because of a clear strategy to delay the trailer so that there is frenzy around Pathaan."

Pathaan has been making news and facing boycott calls after the release of its song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh, which dropped on 12 December. A sequence in the song shows Deepika wearing an orange swimsuit as she danced on the beach with Shah Rukh, which has been criticised by a section of people.

Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, is scheduled to hit the theatres in India on 25 January.