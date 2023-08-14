Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan clips leaked

According to reports from Indian media, clips from King Khan's upcoming movie 'Jawan's' have been leaked online. Certain snippets of the unreleased movie went viral as they were stolen and posted on 'X,' the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Fans were horrified to learn that certain movie clips had been leaked online as the makers of 'Jawan' had stoked their excitement with posters and songs.

A lawsuit was brought by Red Chillies Entertainment against an unnamed person. Under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, an FIR was filed at a police station. The media company alleged a copyright violation.

Mobile phones and other recording devices were not allowed at the location where the movie was filmed, not even when it was being filmed. Nevertheless, certain video clips were seen swarming the internet.Prior to being removed once more, a few images and videos of Shah Rukh Khan's bald appearance from the movie have also been leaked.

Jawan is expected to be released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and telugu on 7 September.