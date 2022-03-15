Shah Rukh Khan teases new OTT venture SRK+

15 March, 2022, 02:15 pm
Shah Rukh Khan teased his new OTT venture SRK+ but Salman Khan revealed the details

SRK+ Photo: Collected
SRK+ Photo: Collected

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday teased his fans by announcing his new venture in the OTT world. However, actor Salman Khan let the cat out of the bag by revealing the details. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh shared a picture featuring himself with 'SRK+ coming soon' written next to it. 

In the photo, Shah Rukh flashed a thumbs-up sign as he sported a white T-shirt, denim jacket, and dark glasses. He captioned the post, "Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (Something is going to happen in the world of OTT)."

Salman Khan within a few minutes retweeted and wrote, "Aaj ki party teri taraf se (Today's party is from you) @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+." Reacting to the post, fans were left in splits as Shah Rukh was hinting about the news, but Salman revealed it all.

A fan tweeted, "Thank you Salman for clearing what it is. All us fans were wondering is it a collaboration, is it his own platform...thanks for clearing it, never any confusion with you." "Suspense spilled within seconds," wrote a Twitter user. "Bhai ne scheme bata bhi di (Salman revealed the scheme)," said another fan.

A person wrote, "Salman doesn't care of YRF or SRK, he just reveals everything, SRK wanted fans to speculate but Salman just revealed it, I am loving it." A fan wrote, "Suspense clear hua abb finally apna OTT Platform (Suspense has been cleared, finally it's his OTT platform)." "Aapne suspense hi khatam kar diya bhai (Bro you ended the suspense)," said a person.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap revealed that he will be collaborating with Shah Rukh on his app. He tweeted, "Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+."

Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, "Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!!"

Shah Rukh had ventured into the digital streaming space as a producer with "Bard of Blood" and "Betaal," both series streaming on Netflix. The projects were backed by his production house. Shah Rukh will be next seen in Pathaan, gearing up for a January 25, 2023 release.

