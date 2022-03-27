Shah Rukh Khan reveals his look for ‘Pathaan’

Splash

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 05:53 pm

The 56-year-old Bollywood actor flaunts his eight pack abs and gave a nod to his upcoming OTT platform SRK+ in his recent post  

Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan look. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan look. Photo: Collected

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has shared his look from Pathaan on his social media handle. 

The 56-year-old Bollywood actor flaunts his eight pack abs and gave a nod to his upcoming OTT platform SRK+ in his recent post.   

Shah Rukh Khan captioned the post "Even if you stop Shah Rukh Khan, how will you stop Pathaan. I will make both Apps and Abs. 

The veteran actor went shirtless and had worn black pants and sunglass. 

Shah Rukh will soon wrap up his shoot in Spain.  

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead. 

Pathaan is set to hit theatres on 25 January 2023

