Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki trailer out

Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani's maiden collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, is slated to release in cinemas on 21 December on the occasion of Christmas

Dunki movie poster. Photo: Collected
Dunki movie poster. Photo: Collected

After releasing the teaser and two songs, the trailer of Dunki was unveiled as Drop 4 on Tuesday. Dunki marks the maiden collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. 

The trailer of Dunki begins with Shah Rukh's titular character Hardy revealing his face as he stands on the edge of a compartment door of a moving train. He establishes the setting: 1995 in a village named Laltu. He introduces his friends, including Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal), who struggles with learning English, and Mannu (Taapsee Pannu), who is always ready to defend Hardy when he's mocked at for his bad English. He refers to her as his "girl wali friend."

Boman Irani is introduced as their English teacher who promises to train them enough so they can qualify to live abroad. Both Vicky and Shah Rukh's characters are seen justifying their will to relocate overseas without knowing their language by claiming that even the British ruled India for a century without knowing Hindi.

Hardy and his friends are then seen crossing the border, risking multiple perils. He's even seen wielding a gun at an attacker. But the trailer's biggest revelation comes when Shah Rukh reveals his look as an old man 25 years later. Wearing a yellow and blue stripes T-shirt and sporting a grey beard, Hardy is seen participating in a race. This is Shah Rukh's second character as an old man after Vikram Rathore in Atlee's Jawan earlier this year.

Dunki is touted as a "heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true."

Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

Dunki is Shah Rukh's third film of the year. Earlier this year, he entertained audiences with his action-packed roles in Pathaan and Jawan.

Produced by Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki is slated to release in cinemas on 21 December on the occasion of Christmas.

 

