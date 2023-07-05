Shah Rukh Khan is doing fine, reports of his injury were false

Splash

Hindustan Times
05 July, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 12:54 pm

Related News

Shah Rukh Khan is doing fine, reports of his injury were false

Hindustan Times
05 July, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 12:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The news of Shah Rukh Khan's ill health turns out to be nothing but a hoax. Hindustan Times confirmed this by reaching out to people close to the superstar.

Reports claimed Shah Rukh Khan injured himself during his time in Los Angeles.

It also added that he underwent nose surgery as a result of his injury. Talking about it, a source close to the actor told Hindustan Times, "The reports about Shah Rukh Khan and his health is completely false. He is doing fine."

In the early hours of Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan was seen at the Mumbai airport. He walked out of the airport gate without any visible sign of injury. He wore a blue sweatshirt, blue denim pants and a black cap. However, he wasn't alone. He was with his wife Gauri Khan and their younger son Abram Khan.

Previously, Shah Rukh was trending on Twitter after the news of the injury spread like wildfire. His fans began praying for him. It seems like it all happened when Shah Rukh was flying back from America.

It all began when a leading daily reported that the 57-year-old actor began bleeding during a shoot. Reportedly, he was rushed to a hospital, following which his team was informed about his health. It also said that doctors updated that there was nothing to worry about. No more update about the actor's alleged injury has surfaced for now.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Atlee's upcoming action Jawan. It has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, collaborating with the actor for the first time. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7. Besides Jawan, the actor will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, billed as a comedy-drama about illegal immigration by Indians. It features Taapsee Pannu and is likely to be out in December 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan / SRK / bollywood / SRK injury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

31m | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

19h | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

16h | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

3h | TBS World
Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

19h | TBS World
French riot at ease

French riot at ease

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake