Shah Rukh Khan is doing fine, reports of his injury were false

The news of Shah Rukh Khan's ill health turns out to be nothing but a hoax. Hindustan Times confirmed this by reaching out to people close to the superstar.

Reports claimed Shah Rukh Khan injured himself during his time in Los Angeles.

It also added that he underwent nose surgery as a result of his injury. Talking about it, a source close to the actor told Hindustan Times, "The reports about Shah Rukh Khan and his health is completely false. He is doing fine."

In the early hours of Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan was seen at the Mumbai airport. He walked out of the airport gate without any visible sign of injury. He wore a blue sweatshirt, blue denim pants and a black cap. However, he wasn't alone. He was with his wife Gauri Khan and their younger son Abram Khan.

Previously, Shah Rukh was trending on Twitter after the news of the injury spread like wildfire. His fans began praying for him. It seems like it all happened when Shah Rukh was flying back from America.

It all began when a leading daily reported that the 57-year-old actor began bleeding during a shoot. Reportedly, he was rushed to a hospital, following which his team was informed about his health. It also said that doctors updated that there was nothing to worry about. No more update about the actor's alleged injury has surfaced for now.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Atlee's upcoming action Jawan. It has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, collaborating with the actor for the first time. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7. Besides Jawan, the actor will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, billed as a comedy-drama about illegal immigration by Indians. It features Taapsee Pannu and is likely to be out in December 2023.