Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone dazzle in first trailer of Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan fans can finally breathe as the trailer of Pathaan, his mega comeback venture, is finally out.

After an extended wait of 4 years and 20 days to watch Shah Rukh Khan back in action was totally and completely worth it! The king of romance seems to have mastered an entirely new genre with Pathaan.

The trailer sees him performing death-defying stunts, taking on baddies in his impeccable style, and looking his best with those abs.

On the other hand, both Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are lending excellent support to SRK by playing to their strengths. While DP is setting the screens on fire with her stunning looks, John is shelling out major Dhoom vibes as the antagonist.

Ahead of the trailer release, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media on Wednesday to share posters for all three leads.

Sharing his poster on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote, "The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM!

Hindi - https://t.co/sNPeRLR5p5

Telugu - https://t.co/istxh0xDhL

Tamil - https://t.co/rb9KKDB0Iw pic.twitter.com/P52XxVZT51— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 9, 2023

He shared Deepika Padukone's new poster too and captioned it, "She is on a mission too!" Deepika is seen in a glamourous avatar in an indigo backless dress, holding a pistol in each hand.

🖤💣🔥💥She is on a mission too! Find out more as #PathaanTrailer drops tomorrow at 11 AM!

Hindi - https://t.co/sNPeRLR5p5

Telugu - https://t.co/istxh0xDhL

Tamil - https://t.co/rb9KKDB0Iw pic.twitter.com/WPaZYBceCC— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 9, 2023

Sharing the poster of the lead antagonist John Abraham, Shah Rukh wrote, "Milte hai maidan par… Mazaa aayega @thejohnabraham! (let's meet on ground, it will be fun)." John is seen in a black outfit, aiming with a missile launcher in his hand.

The Siddharth Anand directorial promises to be India's biggest action spectacle.

Backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is slated to hit theatres globally on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

YRF will be unveiling their new 'spy universe' logo attached to the Pathaan trailer that releases at 11 am on Tuesday. Salman Khan has a cameo in the film. This logo will also be featured in Salman and Katrina Kaif's next Tiger 3 as well, in which SRK has a special appearance.

According to ANI, a trade source has revealed, "Aditya Chopra now wants to mark these films as a part of YRF's spy universe in public consciousness and thus, the move to brand them in the form of a new logo that says Pathaan is part of 'YRF Spy Universe'. This new logo will be present in Pathaan's trailer and then will keep appearing in Tiger and War series of films."