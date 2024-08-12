Shah Rukh Khan confirms his next film is Sujoy Ghosh's King

Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Collected

 Shah Rukh Khan has opened up on his preparation work for his next film King and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something. For 6-7 years, I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, sir, I have a subject."

Shah Rukh also spoke about losing weight for his film King. "The next film I am doing King, I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.

He also said that the reason he takes so long to finish a film is because he likes to spend time with the director he's going to spend over a year making the movie with.

Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana Khan. It will mark her theatrical debut as she made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period drama The Archies, which premiered on Netflix India last year.

King also reportedly stars Abhishek Bachchan as the chief antagonist. Abhishek, Shah Rukh, and Sujoy have previously collaborated for their 2021 thriller Bob Biswas, in which Abhishek played the titular role. It was a spin-off of the character essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in Sujoy's 2012 hit Kahaani, starring Vidya Balan in the lead. Bob Biswas was co-produced by Sujoy and Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment and marked the directorial debut of Sujoy's daughter Divya.

Previously, Sujoy also helmed the thriller Badla (2019) for Red Chillies, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

