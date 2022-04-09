Sexual Assault charges against Snoop Dogg dropped

Splash

Reuters
09 April, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 11:09 am

Related News

Sexual Assault charges against Snoop Dogg dropped

The lawsuit was pulled on Wednesday nearly two months after it was filed in the Central District of California, mere days before Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, was set to perform in February's Super Bowl halftime show near Los Angeles

Reuters
09 April, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 11:09 am
Snoop Dogg. Photo: Collected
Snoop Dogg. Photo: Collected

An unidentified woman has withdrawn a civil lawsuit she filed against Snoop Dogg in which she accused the American rapper of sexual assault and battery after attending one of his concerts in 2013, according to court documents.

Matt Finkelberg, a lawyer for Jane Doe, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. "It is not surprising that the plaintiff dismissed her complaint against the defendants. Her complaint was full of false allegations and deficiencies," a representative for Snoop Dogg said in a statement to Reuters.

The lawsuit was pulled on Wednesday nearly two months after it was filed in the Central District of California, mere days before Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, was set to perform in February's Super Bowl halftime show near Los Angeles.

The woman was identified as Jane Doe and described as a dancer, model, host and actress who had worked with Snoop Dogg. The musician, however, said the woman never worked for him. The voluntary dismissal also removed charges against all other parties named in the suit, including Snoop Dogg's business entity.

 

Snoop Dogg / musician

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Changeable Hawk-Eagle in India. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Changeable Hawk-Eagles may change the colour, not the menu

1h | Panorama
The city of the dead used to house only corpses dating back to the 7th century. Established as an Arabic cemetery during the conquest of Egypt, the necropolis has turned into one of Egypt’s worst slums where the dead and living coexist in a morbid neighbourliness.

The city of the dead

2h | In Focus
Now in his 70s, Kanti Raha is as active as he was during the early days of Khadi Ghor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Khadi: When history, politics and economics are woven into a fabric

2h | Panorama
The good, the redundant and the deceptive

The good, the redundant and the deceptive

13m | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The way Selena changed her life

The way Selena changed her life

1h | Videos
Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

3h | Videos
South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

4h | Videos
What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!