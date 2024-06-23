Sean 'Diddy' Combs erases entire Instagram feed, including assault apology to Cassie Ventura

Splash

Hindustan Times
23 June, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 11:30 am

Sean Love Combs, also known by his stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, or Diddy. Photo: Collected
Sean Love Combs, also known by his stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, or Diddy. Photo: Collected

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the 54-year-old founder of Bad Boy Records, has deleted his entire Instagram feed, including his May apology to Cassie Ventura that he posted when it was discovered that he had assaulted the singer of "Me & U."

This comes amid his ongoing legal troubles and his 19.9 million followers are now wondering what his next move will be.

When it comes to the music mogul's other social media handles, Diddy hasn't updated his X profile since February 4. yet his handle is active. While his Threads account remains accessible to his fans, he hasn't been active on the platform since August 2023.

Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This move comes weeks after he apparently skipped his 17 years old twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, prom in May.

Amidst Ventura's lawsuit and the release of the security footage, Combs is also hit by a staggering $30 million litigation from music producer Lil' Rod and several other sexual assault lawsuits from different individuals.

Former model April Lampros filed the most recent lawsuit against Diddy, claiming that he had drugged and raped her while she was a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

Combs has consistently denied accusations of wrongdoing.

The public's outrage against Diddy is intensifying after disturbing 2016 surveillance footage that was made public in May showed the rapper kicking, dragging, and hurling an object at his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in the corridors of at an InterContinental hotel in Los Angeles. The hotel is currently closed, according to CNN.

CNN obtained and released the violent footage from March 5, 2016, which appeared to corroborate several claims made by Ventura in her lawsuit against Combs.

In the video, Ventura is seen heading toward the elevators in a hallway while Combs chases her while wearing a towel. He repeatedly kicks her after throwing her to the ground and dragging her to the hallway. However, she manages to free herself. Following this, he even hurls a vase at Ventura.

After the release of the video, Diddy posted an apology on Instagram admitting that he was captured on the footage. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable," he said.

Taking full responsibility for his actions in the video posted on Instagram, he said: "I was disgusted then when I did it, and I'm disgusted now." He went on to say that he needs therapy and rehab, without specifically mentioning Ventura.

 

