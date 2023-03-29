Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon slated for October release

Martin Scorsese's historical drama 'Killers of the Flower Moon', is slated for release in October. The film will start showing in select theatres starting 6 October, and will officially be released on 20 October.

The movie follows the story of the Osage tribe's oil-rich members, who were targeted and killed. The cast includes Brendan Fraser, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and others.

Several sources claim that the movie will debut at this year's Cannes Film Festival, where it will be one of the biggest premieres, so select festival attendees may get a sneak peek at it before the fall.

The movie will also be available for streaming on Apple TV+; the date, however, has not been revealed as of yet.