Sarika ties the knot with engineer B Ahmed Razi
Popular Bangladeshi actor Sarika Sabrin has tied the knot with a textile engineer B Ahmed Razi on 2 February.

The actor announced the news of her marriage on her social media handle on Wednesday. 

Sarika Sabrin. Photo: Dream Weaver
Sarika Sabrin. Photo: Dream Weaver

Pictures of Sarika wearing a traditional Tangail saree with intricately embroidered blouse on her close-knit Akht ceremony have caught the eyes of Netizens. 

Sarika Sabrin. Photo: Dream Weaver
Sarika Sabrin. Photo: Dream Weaver

The Banglalink ad famed model and actor had stepped away from shooting a few days before her marriage. 

She is expected to resume her work on 12 February. 

Earlier in 2014, Sarika married businessman Mahim Karim but the pair divorced two years later.

She has a daughter from her first marriage. 

