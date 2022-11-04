The Sandman renewed for season 2

Neil Gaiman's seminal DC Comics series 'The Sandman' has been renewed for a second season, Netflix announced on Wednesday evening.

Netflix is saying the next season will be "a continuation of 'The Sandman' world". The number of episodes and the storyline for season 2 has not been announced yet.

"Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved 'The Sandman' on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on," said Gaiman in a statement.

"Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: they are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it's time to get back to work. There's a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell…" Gaiman added.

In her positive review of the first season, Variety chief TV critic Caroline Framke wrote, "The show works hard to set itself apart from those Netflix attempts at reanimating beloved properties that instead flattened them out. Most notable… is that the season metes out its material with an economical approach and smart narrative structure."

"The Sandman" is produced for Netflix by Warner Bros Television.

