Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter to make acting debut

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 11:22 am

Sara Tendulkar. Photo: Collected
Sara Tendulkar. Photo: Collected

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is reportedly set for her acting debut.

According to reports, Sara Tendulkar has previously shown interest in acting and has even taken acting lessons.

For the unversed, Saara is already popular on Instagram with 1.9 million followers.

She is a University of London graduate and became a paediatrician following her mother's footsteps.

Earlier, Sara made her modelling debut with the international brand Self Portrait.

 

