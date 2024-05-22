Sabrina's Espresso tops UK charts for three weeks

American singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter's hit, 'Espresso' has kept its position at the top on the Official U.K. Singles Chart for three weeks straight.

According to the Official Charts Company, the song had seen an impressive figure of 8.5 million streams throughout the week.

Carpenter remains at No. 1 position in the wake of her recent SNL performance of 'Espresso,' which was hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.

However, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's recent country release, 'I had some help' is quickly catching up, now in second place.

