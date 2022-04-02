‘Saara’ brings Boishakhi collection for April 

To welcome the Bangali new year with joy, "Sara" lifestyle brand has brought a trendy Boishakhi collection for customers.

Keeping the hot and humid weather in mind, Sara collection mostly includes cotton attires.

From intricate hand embroidery to exclusive handwork in bright colours, each ensemble of the collection reflects a festive mood, reads a press relase.

The collection also features twinning Panjabi for a father-son duo, which is widely known as "Mini me" collection.

The fashion brand has included various attires including modern cutting kurtis for ladies and frocks and dresses for children.

The price of their exclusive Panjabi's ranges from Tk900-2,500.

The cost of Kurti and three pieces for women starts from Tk1,000 and goes up to Tk3,000.

Formed in 2018, Saara has six outlets in Dhaka including their first outlet in Mirpur 6, second outlet in Bashundhara City, level 1, Block A, shop no 40 and 54, third outlet in house no 19, B/4C and B/4D, Block F, Ring Road; Mohammadpur.

"Saara" also has outlets in Uttora, Baridhara and Banasree. They will soon open a new outlet in Waari.

Besides customers from all over Bangladesh can purchase their clothes with free home delivery from their website www.saralifstyle.com.bd, Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/saralifestyle.bd) and Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/saralifestyle.bd/ )