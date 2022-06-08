RRR: Bollywood has a lot to learn from this SS Rajamouli epic

Splash

Hindustan Times
08 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 10:55 am

Related News

RRR: Bollywood has a lot to learn from this SS Rajamouli epic

SS Rajamouli gets so much right in his latest film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Hindustan Times
08 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 10:55 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Larger-than-life characters, high-octane action sequences, gravity defying shots that give you an adrenaline rush, world class VFX and sets mounted on a huge canvas--SS Rajamouli once again serves you the perfect visual spectacle with RRR. Starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, the film is a wholesome entertainer and it only gets grander with every scene.

It took Rajamouli five long years after Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) to have his next big screen outing and when you watch RRR, you understand why the wait was so long. His penchant for grandeur, perfection and attention to details comes alive in each frame of this multi-starrer. Keeping the emotional core of his story strong, he beautifully adorns it with superlative action, interesting origin stories and a tinge of humour, too. Even the most unrealistic visuals would impress you as the narrative and magnificent screenplay complements them well.

Set in 1920s in Delhi, RRR narrates the story of two individuals — Ramaraju (Ram Charan) and Bheem (Jr NTR) who become close friends without knowing each other's truth or the intention behind their actions for or against the British kingdom. While the fierce, hot-blooded and angry young cop Ramaraju is the 'R' in fire, the innocent, calm, charming yet beast-like Bheem is the 'R' in water. 

Ramaraju works for the British but has faced much humiliation for his skin colour. On the other hand, Bheem, belonging to the Gond tribe, has come to Delhi to rescue the young girl called Malli, held captive by the British. 

It's the camaraderie between Ram Charan and Jr NTR that wins you over. Both have an endearing screen presence and with their unique persona, bring so much more to their respective characters. While Ram Charan flexes his muscles, Jr NTR connects with you in the emotional and vulnerable scenes. Their bonding, chemistry in the song Nacho Nacho is the highlight of the film and gets you grooving in no time.

Sita is played by Alia Bhatt in an extended cameo but feels like she is forcefully fit into the narrative. She doesn't bring much to the table other than a couple of scenes, and a dance sequence with the lead pair in the end credits, where she delivers with dedication. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn is a better-crafted character and holds your attention. Other supporting parts — King Scott (Ray Stevenson) Lady Scott (Alison Doody) are merciless as antagonists. Jennifer (Olivia Morris) is the benevolent Brit who helps Bheem in his purpose. She will remind you of Elizabeth from Lagaan who helped Bhuvan fight against the British rulers.

RRR is not just high on star quotient but also scores big with an overwhelming story. The film keeps you hooked from the word go. No time is wasted in the beginning to build up the plot and it's only as the story unfolds, that we are familiarised with the backstories of characters. The movie's intermission block narrates a story in itself and is such a powerful visual. I quite like how Rajamouli, throughout the film, maintains the reference to fire and water whenever Jr NTR and Ram Charan's characters are shown. The fight sequences in particular are great and filmed in an elaborate way. Some slow motion shots just blow your mind and you want to cheer and applaud, looking at the cinematic marvel. Full credit here to KK Senthil Kumar for such spectacular cinematography. Despite its nearly 3-hour runtime, the film never looks dragged or boring for it has a tight screenplay and crisp editing by A Sreekar Prasad. Background score gives the film depth and adds to the scale of the scenes and characters.

To sum up, RRR is the perfect visual spectacle that you can only enjoy on the big screen and it is sure to leave you spellbound with its magnificent aura and scale. Not to miss, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will win your hearts with convincing performances.

 

Film Review

RRR / bollywood / Review

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

5h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

2h | Videos
Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

5h | Videos
Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

16h | Videos
'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata