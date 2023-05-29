Rozina makes directorial debut

Popular actress Rozina will be directing a film for the first time in her career. Titled 'Firey Dekha', the movie received the censorship approval last year and will be released in theatres on 16 June.

Rozina was incharge of the story, screenplay and dialogues herself. Nirab Hossain, Ilias Kanchan and others acted in this movie alongside Rozina. The movie is based on the Liberation War.

"Even though I produced dramas before, 'Firey Dekha' is my first attempt at directing. Producing a drama is not as challenging as directing a movie as with movies, you have to create a bigger story," said Rozina.

"I have witnessed the Liberation war with my own eyes. Such experiences have come up in this movie. Young people should watch such movies because it has the potential to enlighten them on different struggles of the war," she added.