Rihanna shines bright with highest diamonds plaques

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awards 'Diamond' singer, Rihanna, with four additional diamond plaques.

This now makes her the holder of seven diamond certifications, and also the holder of the most diamond-certified singles by a female artist.

According to RIAA's official website, Rihanna's hit singles 'Umbrella' featuring Jay-Z, 'Work' featuring Drake, 'Needed Me' from her album 'Anti', and 'Stay' released in 2012 have all attained Diamond status as of 31 May. This announcement closely follows the April certification of her iconic track 'Diamonds.'

Acknowledging this milestone, Roc Nation, Rihanna's management company, celebrated her achievement of being the female artist with the most diamond-certified singles in music history.

Rihanna herself took to the X platform to post a message that showed her confidence, "Ain't no back n forth," while proudly displaying her latest accolades.