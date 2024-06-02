Rihanna shines bright with highest diamonds plaques

Splash

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 10:42 am

Related News

Rihanna shines bright with highest diamonds plaques

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 10:42 am
Rihanna. Photo: Collected
Rihanna. Photo: Collected

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awards 'Diamond' singer, Rihanna, with four additional diamond plaques. 

This now makes her the holder of seven diamond certifications, and also the holder of the most diamond-certified singles by a female artist. 

According to RIAA's official website, Rihanna's hit singles 'Umbrella' featuring Jay-Z, 'Work' featuring Drake, 'Needed Me' from her album 'Anti', and 'Stay' released in 2012 have all attained Diamond status as of 31 May. This announcement closely follows the April certification of her iconic track 'Diamonds.'

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Acknowledging this milestone, Roc Nation, Rihanna's management company, celebrated her achievement of being the female artist with the most diamond-certified singles in music history. 

Rihanna herself took to the X platform to post a message that showed her confidence, "Ain't no back n forth," while proudly displaying her latest accolades.

 

Rihana / Pop star / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

1d | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

2d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How time measurement systems evolved?

How time measurement systems evolved?

48m | Videos
How the Ceasefire Proposal Will Be Implemented?

How the Ceasefire Proposal Will Be Implemented?

12h | Videos
Why is England bringing back gold?

Why is England bringing back gold?

2h | Videos
What is the future of stranded Malaysian immigration aspirants?

What is the future of stranded Malaysian immigration aspirants?

15h | Videos