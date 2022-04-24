Revamped PlayStation Plus targeted release dates revealed

Splash

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 04:17 pm

Related News

Revamped PlayStation Plus targeted release dates revealed

The revamped services will be available for gamers on 13 June for region one (American) accounts

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 04:17 pm
PlayStation Plus. Photo: Collected
PlayStation Plus. Photo: Collected

Sony has finally revealed the targeted release dates for its all-new version of PlayStation Plus.

The revamped services will be available for gamers on 13 June for region one (American) accounts. Region three accounts (Asia markets, excluding Japan) will be the first to get the new service as it is currently targeting a 23 May launch. Japan will be next in line on 1 June. Region two (European) accounts can avail the new services from 22 June.

This new version of PlayStation Plus will bring together both PS Plus and PS Now into a three-tier subscription service. The new service will allow access to online multiplayer, a large library of games, and access to retro games.

The first tier, PlayStation Plus Essential, provides all the same benefits that the current iteration of PlayStation Plus (priced at $9.99/month). PlayStation Plus Extra, the next step up at $14.99/month, adds a catalogue of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. The PlayStation Plus Premium, the highest tier (priced at $17.99/month), will add up to an additional 340 games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP, and offer time-limited game trials.

Play Station / Game

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

1d | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

20m | Videos
Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

1h | Videos
Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

7h | Videos
Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine