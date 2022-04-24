Revamped PlayStation Plus targeted release dates revealed

Sony has finally revealed the targeted release dates for its all-new version of PlayStation Plus.

The revamped services will be available for gamers on 13 June for region one (American) accounts. Region three accounts (Asia markets, excluding Japan) will be the first to get the new service as it is currently targeting a 23 May launch. Japan will be next in line on 1 June. Region two (European) accounts can avail the new services from 22 June.

This new version of PlayStation Plus will bring together both PS Plus and PS Now into a three-tier subscription service. The new service will allow access to online multiplayer, a large library of games, and access to retro games.

The first tier, PlayStation Plus Essential, provides all the same benefits that the current iteration of PlayStation Plus (priced at $9.99/month). PlayStation Plus Extra, the next step up at $14.99/month, adds a catalogue of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. The PlayStation Plus Premium, the highest tier (priced at $17.99/month), will add up to an additional 340 games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP, and offer time-limited game trials.