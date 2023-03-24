Remembering Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein: The pioneer of the montage

Over a decade ago, a few of my friends and I watched a classic Russian movie 'Battleship Potemkin'. Unintentionally, I glossed over the name of the director. But some sequences of the 1925 silent film still remain unfaded in my memory.

The brutal firing on the sailors' leader Vakulinchuk, fierce agitation of the people of Odessa – aggrieved and enraged by Vakulinchuk's sacrifice, their facial expressions, the sudden assaults upon them by the aggressive Cossacks at the Odessa steps, a heart-wrenching scene of a bullet-hit child waving hands, a baby stroller rolling down the steps, sailors' retaliation and brotherhood have been etched in my memory.

I learnt about montage – a film editing technique – through this movie. Later I found out that its director Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein was the pioneer of this technique.

Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein. Photo: Collected

To critics, Eisenstein is one of the most discussed and analysed filmmakers in the history of cinema. He was one of the first generation theorists of cinema to have a systematic analysis of the media. Born in January, 1898, in Riga, Latvia, Eisenstein became one of the most renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century.

Eisenstein studied architecture. He was greatly inspired by Renaissance conceptions of space. He was a former member of the Red Army, a stage designer of Proletkult Theatre, and a shining pupil of Lev Kulesov's workshop where he learnt experimental filmmaking.

Filmmakers have been analysing Eisenstein's montage technique for decades. The average audience – who are unbothered about filmmaking techniques – develops a strong emotional attachment with its use. This is Eisenstein's success, making him an icon in the global film industry forever.

On 17 March, I attended a programme entitled 'Retrospectives of Sergei Eisenstein', organised by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Dhaka and the International Academy of Film and Media (IAFM). The event was dedicated to the 125th birth and 75th death anniversary of Eisenstein.

"Today I would like to draw your attention to the historical drama 'Alexander Nevsky' – a monument to heroism, demonstrated by the Prince of Novgorod Alexander Nevsky and his warriors, who prevented conquering of the mediaeval Rus (modern day Russia) by the Teutonic Order in the 13th century," said Russian Ambassador HE Alexander V Mantytskiy.

He reminded the audience how Eisenstein revolutionised filmmaking with 'Strike', 'Battleship Potemkin', 'October (Ten days that shook the world)', 'Ivan the Terrible' and 'Alexander Nevsky'.

The event was followed by two shows: a biographical feature film 'The Secret Life of Sergei Eisenstein' and the director's first sound film 'Alexander Nevesky'.

Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein. Photo: Collected

Produced in 1987, Italian filmmaker Giancarlo Bertelli nicely weaves Eisenstein's private notes and sketches in English throughout The Secret Life of Sergei Eisenstein.

Using Eisenstein's actual film clips and photographs of various locations around the world and illustrations, it tells the story of the filmmaker's childhood in Riga, Latvia, to him being honoured with the Stalin Prize.

Moreover, as viewers, we got a detailed account of Eisenstein's works with other renowned filmmakers and personalities like Albert Einstein, James Joyes, Walt Disney and DW Griffith.

'Alexander Nevsky' is considered Eisenstein's comeback film in 1938, following 'Old and New', 'Romance Sentimentale' and 'Thunder over Mexico'.

In his first sound film, Eisenstein recounted the mediaeval epic of Alexander Nevsky while highlighting the triumph of collectivism, in accordance with Stalin's policy of glorifying Russian heroes.

The film glorified Nevsky, Prince of Novgorod, who resisted German invasion in the 13th century. Although the film is based on actual historical events, Eisenstein fictionalises the events to warn and call to action the Soviet people under a strong central leadership.

Famed Russian music composer Sergei Prokofiev interestingly framed the films and music into a rhythmic unity.

Ekaterina A Semenova, Minister-Counsellor of the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh; Maxim E Dobrokhotov, Director of the Russian House in Dhaka; Masroor Mawla, IAFM Patron, were present on the occasion.