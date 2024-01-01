Remembering Icons: Celebrities we lost in 2023

As we bid farewell to the year 2023, we look back at the celebrities we lost this year.

This is our tribute to those who have enriched our lives with their talent, humour, and dedication.

Tina Turner

U.S. singer Tina Turner waves during a photo call before the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2011 women's collection show at Milan Fashion Week, Italy February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, a legendary singer, passed away at her residence near Zurich, Switzerland, following an extended illness, as reported by PA.

Her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, conveyed in a statement to PEOPLE, "With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

Matthew Perry

The actor, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on 28 October TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. Law enforcement sources also confirmed Perry's death to the Los Angeles Times.

A representative from the Los Angeles Police Department informed PEOPLE that they received a call to Perry's residence regarding the death of a male in his 50s but did not verify the identity of the deceased.

"You helped Matthew in more ways than one, more than you can ever imagine. But in the end, we are left to ponder a sobering question. Why is it that the people who make us laugh, find themselves alone and cold when the rain starts to fall?" said Nasif Tanjim remembering Mathew Perry.

According to TMZ, Perry was discovered in a jacuzzi at his home, and no drugs were discovered at the location. The outlet's sources emphasized the absence of foul play, indicating that first responders were summoned to the residence due to cardiac arrest.

Andre Braugher

Photo: collected

The actor, known for his roles on acclaimed crime series such as Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died on 11 December after a recent illness, his representative confirmed to PEOPLE.

Following news of Braugher's passing, his costars began paying tribute to his work.

"Can't believe you're gone so soon," his Brooklyn Nine-Nine costar Terry Crews began in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Captain Holt was one of the most deadpan and awkward characters of Brooklynn 99. However, with time he has become one of my favourite characters. He grows to be a father figure to his subordinates and soon becomes the glue that holds everyone together. Without him, the show would not have been this interesting and enjoyable. Rest in peace Captain Dad," said Rummana Ferdous Fagun.

He is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, and their children John Wesley Braugher, Michael Braugher and Isaiah Braugher.

Michael Gambon

Photo: Collected

The renowned Irish-born British actor of stage and screen, Sir Michael Gambon, famous for portraying Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, passed away at the age of 82.

Gambon's representative confirmed his peaceful demise in the hospital through a statement issued on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus on 28 September, as reported by PEOPLE.

"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon," the statement shared on Thursday began. "Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82."

The statement concluded, "We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

Sinéad O'Connor

Sinead O'Connor performs on stage during the Positivus music festival in Salacgriva, Latvia, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Sinéad O'Connor, celebrated for her rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U" that topped international charts, passed away in London at the age of 56 in July.

While her performance catapulted her to fame, it is her outspoken views on religion, sex, war, and feminism, coupled with her steadfast activism, that will be remembered by many. O'Connor, who started her career singing on the streets of Dublin, achieved stardom with her 1987 debut album, "The Lion and the Cobra," and garnered significant acclaim for her powerful interpretation of Prince's ballad, earning her four Grammy nominations and one win.

O'Connor declined the award, describing it as a commercial exercise. The following year she made headlines when, during an appearance on Saturday Night Live, she ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II while performing a rendition of Bob Marley's War, in which she changed some lyrics to reference child abuse in the Catholic Church.

"I found her to be a very, very humble person, a very funny person, and someone who struggled with the injustices of the world," wrote Irish music promoter Fran Daly following O'Connor's death.

"I don't think anyone who's seen her perform has heard a sound like when Sinéad O'Connor opens up and sings."

Lee Sun-kyun

Actor Lee Sun-kyun. Photo: Collected

The Parasite star was found dead inside a car at a park in Seoul, South Korea on 27 December. He was 48.

NBC news reported that South Korean police said Lee's death was an apparent suicide. Per the outlet, there was a charcoal briquette found in the passenger seat next to Lee. Police started looking for the actor after his manager told them he left home after writing what appeared to be a suicide note.

Lee had recently been under police investigation on suspicion of using illegal drugs, including marijuana. Lee denied the allegations through his lawyer, per The Washington Post.

Tom Wilkinson

Photo: Hindustan Times

The Full Monty actor died on Saturday, 30 December. He was 75.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on 30 December. His wife and family were with him," his family said in a statement to the BBC. "The family asks for privacy at this time."

The Oscar winner was known for his work in Shakespeare in Love, The Patriot, In the Bedroom, John Adams, Michael Clayton, Selma and more.

Wilkinson is survived by wife Diana Hardcastle and daughters Alice and Mollie.

Angus Cloud

Photo: Collected

The Euphoria actor died at age 25 in July.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," Cloud's family said in a statement.

"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

The family noted that Cloud's father was buried the week before his death and the actor "intensely struggled with this loss."

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Jock Zonfrillo

Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected from Hindustan Times

Jock Zonfrillo, host of MasterChef Australia, died in May at 46 years old.

According to the show's production company and network, the TV personality died in Melbourne, Australia on 1 May, the day the season 15 series premiere was set to air. A cause of death has not yet been released by the Zonfrillo family, who confirmed the news to local outlets and in a statement on his Instagram.

Zonfrillo is survived by his wife of six years, Lauren Fried, and his four children: Ava and Sophia from previous marriages, and son Alfie and daughter Isla with Fried, who he met on Twitter in 2014.

