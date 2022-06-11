‘Refugee’ releases in HoiChoi

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 11:31 am

‘Refugee’ releases in HoiChoi

Shohel Mondol, Siraj Sharif, Zakia Bari Mamo and Afzal Hossain will be seen in the series

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 11:31 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The web series 'Refugee' has started airing on HoiChoi today.

The story of the web series is set around in the year of 2007 at the Bihari camp, when the country was still in a dilemma about whether to provide citizenship to Biharis or not. 

The series centres around a common drug dealer in the camp, Iqbal, who got involved with a notorious international terrorist named 'Carbon'.

Imtiaz Hossain and Adnan Habib are the creators of 'Refugee' along with Abdullah Mohammad Saad and the series is produced by Sensemakers. It is directed by Imtiaz Hossain.

Shohel Mondol, Siraj Sharif, Zakia Bari Mamo and Afzal Hossain will be seen in the series. Monir Khan Shimul, Shahed Ali, Jhuna Chowdhury, Aminur Rahman Mukul, Sakshi Shahid and many others are also among the cast members.

