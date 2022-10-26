Razz: Audiences expect a lot from me, I intend to not fail them

Starring in two of the most acclaimed films of the year – Poran and Hawa – Sariful Razz has become one of the most popular actors in the Bangladeshi film industry of late.

His next highly anticipated movie 'Damal' is scheduled to be released this coming weekend. But it was not that long ago the actor had come to Dhaka from Kasba, Brahmanbaria, with dreams of making an impact in Bangladesh's film industry.

Razz came to Dhaka only about a decade ago and began his career as a ramp model. His steady performance on the ramp, however, quickly catapulted him into the limelight and the fashion world took notice.

He had also begun working with some of the country's best choreographers.

Razz had always dreamt of acting, but he never publicly expressed it. The auspicious opportunity came to him in 2015 when producer Redwan Rony was looking to recruit a young and youthful actor for his film 'Ice Cream'.

Fortunately for Razz, Redwan decided to give him his much awaited shot at glory.

This proved to be the turning point in Razz's career. Despite not garnering much attention through this movie, Razz was able to kick start his acting career alongside ramp modelling.

In 2017, the actor was cast in a central role for the Tanim Rahman Angshun directed movie 'Nodorai'. Razz's performance received a lot of praise and, as a result, he started getting more and more offers.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Subsequently, he starred in 'Poran', directed by Raihan Rafi, and 'Hawa', directed by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon. He followed it up by acting in 'Guneen' directed by Giyasuddin Selim. These films catapulted him into stardom.

Poran and Hawa were extremely popular with audiences and are still being shown in the theatres today, several months after their release.

"I am very fortunate to have so many people watching my film with interest!. The dream that I had set to achieve when I stepped into this industry is gradually becoming a reality. I never expected such affection from the viewers, and for that I would like to express my gratitude towards the directors because none of this would have been possible if they never gave me the opportunity. I worked very hard to play these characters."

Raihan Rafi's 'Damal', starring Razz, is set to be released on Friday, 28 October.

"The script is centred around the Liberation War and the Swadhin Bangla Football club. I acted as one of the players from the team. We shot a few scenes at Dinajpur. I believe viewers will find this movie to be very entertaining," said Raaz. " The FIFA World Cup season is also coming up. Everyone will be hyped up about the event, and the film will also feel very relevant."

The actor is presently occupied with promoting Damal. However, he has also been working on a number of projects which include 'Kajol Rekha' directed by Ghiyasuddin Selim, 'Roktojoba' directed by Niamul Mukto and 'Deyaler Desh' directed by Monim.

Rumours of coming back on to the ramp had also surfaced recently. However, he dismissed these claims.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

"I stopped working on the ramp about five years ago. I decided to do this so I can focus on my acting career. I do not have any plans of returning to the ramp anytime soon."

Regarding the success of his recent films, the actor said, "It makes me incredibly happy but I am also trying to stay grounded. With the success of my recent works, audiences expect a lot from me, and I intend to not fail them."