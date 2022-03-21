Rapper Daddy Yankee announces retirement

Despacito-famed Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee has announced retirement from music after 32 years of a successful career.

The singer who rose to fame with 2004's hit "Gasolina" shared that he will drop the best album and concert tours of his life before his retirement.

"Today, I'm announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour," Daddy Yankee said in a statement in a press release issued Monday (20 March).

The rapper, later on, announced his retirement in a statement on YouTube.

In 2017, Daddy Yankee collaborated with Luis Fonsi for "Despacito" which became a record-breaking single that anchored itself at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 for 16 weeks. Despacito is still YouTube's second most-streamed video of all time.

"I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector`s item, the album 'Legendaddy'. I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album, it's fight, it's party, it's war, it's romance," Yankee explained.

Daddy Yankee's last album "Legendaddy" is set to release on 24 March.