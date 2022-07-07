Ranbir-Vaani starrer song 'Fitoor' dropped

07 July, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 04:33 pm

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor feature in a new romantic track "Fitoor" from forthcoming film "Shamshera. Shamshera releases on 22 September

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. Photo: Collected
Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. Photo: Collected

The makers of Shamshera on Thursday unveiled a new song from the film titled, Fitoor. It features Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor as they romance to the tunes of singers Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan. Fitoor is composed by Mithoon, and the lyrics are by Karan Malhotra, who has directed Shamshera. The period drama also stars Sanjay Dutt. 

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return to the silver screen in Shamshera after his 2018 film Sanju. The period drama marks Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor's first film together, and fans are loving their chemistry in the new song, Fitoor. The first song of Shamshera, Ji Huzoor, was also released recently. In Fitoor, Ranbir's Balli and Vaani's character Sona are seen in a desert, while dancing together. They are then seen underwater as they romance each other. Fans on YouTube reacted to the song, with one person writing, "It is an outstanding song." Another one said, "One of the most original songs in a long time."

According to a Pinkvilla report, Ranbir said he loves the song. "I love Fitoor. It's a lovely romantic track, the quintessential love song that I hope people also love. The scale of Fitoor is just insane and it will look grand on the big screen…Shamshera is a period action entertainer. So, the music also had to fit in that period so that it's not jarring. The film has very different kinds of songs. It's got a good amalgamation of different kinds of music which I really like and I hope people like it too," he said.

In a recent interview with PTI, Ranbir Kapoor was all praise for his co-star Vaani. He said, "Vaani is a very fine actor. She is someone who works very hard. She is so focused that she is always wearing headphones, listening to music and trying to be in character. Many times I've tried to distract her and just have stupid conversation. We really befriended each other."

Shamshera is scheduled for theatrical release on 22 July 2022 in multiple languages-- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Ranbir will next be seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, an upcoming fantasy adventure film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, among others.

