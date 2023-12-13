The Railway Men: Tales from a tragedy about individuals thwarting a catastrophe  

Features

Tousef Islam
13 December, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 08:14 pm

The Railway Men: Tales from a tragedy about individuals thwarting a catastrophe  

The 4-episode long series, each stretching between 51–65 minutes, is a poignant reminder of human courage and resilience in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

Tousef Islam
13 December, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 08:14 pm
Photo: YRF Entertainment
Photo: YRF Entertainment

The 4-episode long Netflix series, set against the backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, is a poignant reminder of human courage and resilience in the face of unimaginable tragedy

As Netflix continues to integrate nonchalantly into urban life, the many shows in the streaming service become the subject of discussion. One of the recent being, "The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984".

Working for a news outlet, stories of tragedies and mishaps are a common for me. However, when a senior colleague suggested me to watch the series released earlier this December, he added that it isn't just about learning history or being cautious to avoid calamities, but the human aspects of it – both before and after the incident.

The 4-episode long series, each stretching between 51–65 minutes, is a poignant reminder of human courage and resilience in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

Set against the backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, a chilling industrial disaster that officially claimed 3,787 lives even though some claim the death toll is over 16,000, the series sheds light on those who emerged from the darkness.

At its heart, "The Railway Men" is a testament to ordinary individuals becoming extraordinary.

The station master Iftekaar Siddiqui – based after the actual person Ghulam Dastagir, investigating journalist Jagmohan Kumawat, Railways Ministry bureaucrat Rajeshwari Janglay, bandit Balwant Yadav and the novice locomaster Imad become unlikely heroes in the face of adversity.

Masterfully intertwining personal narratives with historical context, the series weaves emotions that resonate deeply with the viewer. As one follows the unfolding tragedy through the eyes of the railway workers and their families, they will be confronted with the devastating consequences of corporate negligence and the human cost of environmental disregard.

The series does not shy away from portraying the horror of the event, nor does it attempt to diminish the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims.

Instead, it uses the power of storytelling to amplify their voices and ensure that their stories are never forgotten.

Beyond its historical significance, the Netflix series offers a profound meditation on the human spirit's capacity for resilience.

In the wake of unimaginable loss and suffering, the series celebrates the indomitable human spirit. Despite the overwhelming odds stacked against them, the railway workers never succumb to despair. Instead, they find strength in their unity, their shared humanity, and their unwavering commitment to helping others.

A masterpiece of visual storytelling, the cinematography of the series is both breathtaking and haunting - capturing the beauty and devastation of Bhopal with equal intensity.

The performances by the cast are equally remarkable, with each actor infusing their characters with depth and authenticity. The series is also meticulously researched, ensuring that the historical details are accurate and respectful to the victims and survivors.

By shining a light on the forgotten heroes of Bhopal, the series encourages to confront the past, learn from its mistakes, and strive for a future where such tragedies never occur again – conveying a message of inspiration, endurance and compassion.

 

Photo: YRF Entertainment

