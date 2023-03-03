Raihan Rafi’s gore-galore ‘Friday’ scheduled to release today

'Friday', a thriller web series by Raihan Rafi, is scheduled to release on Binge today. Its trailer was released on 28 February on Binge's official YouTube channel and social media handles.

The trailer begins with the claim that it is an R-rated series. However, no such ratings exist in Bangladesh.

In the trailer, a family of five was shown celebrating a birthday. As the story unfolds, the older daughter, Muna (played by Tama Mirza), gives her parents and younger sister sleeping tablets in an effort to kill them. Muna also tortures Pokat, her spouse (played by Nasir Uddin Khan).

Inspired by true events, the show features blood and gore, unlike any other Bangladeshi series. Friday stars Mohammad Bari, Farzana Chobi, Njilanjana Nil, Aditi, and others.