Raihan Rafi’s gore-galore ‘Friday’ scheduled to release today

Splash

TBS Report
03 March, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 01:12 pm

Related News

Raihan Rafi’s gore-galore ‘Friday’ scheduled to release today

TBS Report
03 March, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 01:12 pm
Raihan Rafi’s gore-galore ‘Friday’ scheduled to release today

'Friday', a thriller web series by Raihan Rafi, is scheduled to release on Binge today. Its trailer was released on 28 February on Binge's official YouTube channel and social media handles.

The trailer begins with the claim that it is an R-rated series. However, no such ratings exist in Bangladesh. 

In the trailer, a family of five was shown celebrating a birthday. As the story unfolds, the older daughter, Muna (played by Tama Mirza), gives her parents and younger sister sleeping tablets in an effort to kill them. Muna also tortures Pokat, her spouse (played by Nasir Uddin Khan).

Inspired by true events, the show features blood and gore, unlike any other Bangladeshi series. Friday stars Mohammad Bari, Farzana Chobi, Njilanjana Nil, Aditi, and others.

 

Friday / Movies / new movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watermelons were cultivated on 7,605 hectares of land in Dacope last year. The coverage was 3,407 hectares and 1,535 hectares in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Photo: TBS

For Dacope's watermelon farmers, harvest doesn't always hit the sweet spot

5h | Panorama
China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

2d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

1d | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

20h | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

1d | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

1d | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

2d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale