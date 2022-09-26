Raihan Rafi: I want audiences to feel the adrenaline

Indulge your imagination for a minute. A nation is currently at war with Pakistan. While most individuals picked up weapons to contribute to the war, a group of young men engaged in their own battles with a football at their feet.

That's the Swadhin Bangla Football Team for you. A team that crossed borders into India; borders being patrolled by Pakistani soldiers, operating on a shoot at sight command; to play a number of football matches with the sole intention of garnering support in favour of the Muktibahini. A feat which they did eventually manage to accomplish.

"I went in to have a discussion with Channel I about directing a film about the Liberation War; I had goosebumps towards the conclusion of the discussion!" remembers popular director Raihan Rafi.

Damal, slated for release on 28 October, marks Rafi's debut attempt at a 'war- sports' film. There aren't many films of this type, especially not in the Bangladeshi film industry.

Rafi boasts of his inventiveness, thus it was crucial for him to be given a blank canvas and the ability to express himself freely without being constrained by a lot of rules.

"I want to convey stories in a personalised way. I want to share my tale in my own unique manner. I don't like taking on other people's projects. With Damal, I had the freedom to take risks and come up with a lovely plot, while still maintaining the historical accuracy."

Raihan Rafi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Rafi is resolute in his desire to make it quite clear that Damal isn't just an account of the Swadhin Bangla Football Club's journey. It is a film that also incorporates other character-driven plots.

"Over time, there have been instances where Muktijuddho films have proven to be dull due to their repetitive plot and the fact that they are only released on days that are significant to the Liberation War, such as 16th of December or 26th of March. I wanted to dispel that myth," said Rafi.

"Simply put, Damal is not a film that only portrays the heinous atrocities of the war. Songs, romance, and emotions are all present in this movie. After an enthralling action sequence, I want audiences to feel the adrenaline. I want the audience to find it interesting and engaging to the extent that when they leave the hall, they will acknowledge the two hours they spent was quality time."

Naturally, directing such a film presents its own set of challenges. The Liberation War is a sensitive subject to the majority of Bangladeshis, a delicate balance must be struck when historical facts are included into a fictional plot.

Rafi said, "It's not easy filming a sports film. It was incredibly challenging to put up the venue and manage the crowd, while a pandemic was still going on. Additionally, playing football is entirely different from acting. My performers put a lot of effort into recreating footballing splendour for the camera. Siam actually passed out one day when we were filming!"

To catch a glimpse of Damal, you might have to wait until the last week of October. However, if you have a subscription to the OTT platform 'Chorki', you may watch Raihan Rafi's most recent film, 'Nishwas', which came out last recently.

Unlike Damal where the director had to abide by certain guidelines for historical accuracy, Nishwas allowed him a lot more freedom to express himself.

"These OTT platforms have been a breath of fresh air for us. With Nishwas, I had the freedom to experiment the way I wanted to. Honestly, I probably won't mind if the movie is not a huge commercial success. I just wanted to be creative with it. We put in extra effort for the background music and the colour grading. We bought hundreds of lights from India and it was hard work to set everything up, but I am happy with the end product, so it was all worth it."

The one-hour, 45-minute crime thriller, features stars such as Tasnia Farin,Safa Kabir, Sayed Zaman Shawon, Rashed Mamun Apu, Neel Hurerzahan, and seasoned performer Dilara Zaman.

The focus of the movie is on Tasnia Farin's outstanding performance as the lead character Nipa, who later turns to extremism in order to find peace as a result of her problems and turmoil in life.