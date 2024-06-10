Punnaho: A simple tale with heavy symbolism

What you give to the universe, the universe returns to you. It is a popular proverb that has been around for generations. That the consequences of every deed, whether good or bad, will always return to you - is an idea that has been part of human stories, be it in books or other artforms.

'Punnaho', an original stage play performed by theatre troupe 'Natyakendra', tells one such tale of the same variant, through a compelling storyline. The play was hosted at the Experimental Hall of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on 7 June. And it was a mesmerising event to witness, with beautiful performances from everyone involved.

The story remained simple, yet its meaning still held weight. It followed a cast of characters, living peacefully in a village named Kakorgachi, situated by a mighty river. Their lives were filled with the simple joys, until the village was hit by a severe storm. The aftermath of the storm and the devastation left behind by it, brought out the untold stories of the victims of natural disaster. The stories of sins, social stigma, and consequences unfolded from there.

The play was also part musical, providing an extra challenge to the performers to execute the play flawlessly.

"The idea for 'Punnaho' came during the Covid lockdown, to be honest", said the director of the play, Yusuf Hasan Arka.

"Life as we knew it came to a standstill back then, and that put us in a place where we could reflect upon ourselves. We were thinking about our past and what we could do in the future. With a global pandemic at hand, the motivation to be better and build a better future became all the more strong for most of us," he added.

Theatre halls are not as large as cinema halls or cineplexes, nor do they attract the same amount of viewers. Therefore, it was pleasant to see 'Punnaho' had a full house, with lots of enthusiastic faces. It was refreshing to see so many people eager to experience one of the oldest forms of performance art.

The story of 'Punnaho' explores the complexities of society, by portraying the different ways one natural disaster can impact different people. Someone had lost their entire family, while others lost their daughters, and even their adoptive father. Despite the tragedies, the characters remained brave, and did their best to survive.

The plot shifts when one of the elderly villagers accuses the village members of sinning, bringing God's wrath upon them in the form of the devastating storm. The accusation quickly turned into a manhunt, which led to a girl - who was full of life, love, and joy - to being condemned. Her crime was that she loved and gave her all, because she dreamt of a bright future.

She ends up getting stoned by the villagers, including by the one she loved, and eventually dies. Her death symbolised how self-sabotaging the human race has become, killing everything the girl symbolised with their own hands.

In between scenes, there was a projector playing recordings in the background. The play started with Charlie Chaplin's iconic speech about how humans were becoming less human and more like mechanical slaves. However, it felt like the plot deviated in a different direction, making Chaplin's speech feel a bit off-topic; even though it held importance in the build up of the plot.

The performers were absolutely brilliant in their roles. The expressions, emotions, and the delivery of dialogues were beyond just a performance – it felt very realistic. Their acting was immersive and compelling.

In this day and age, we seldom reflect upon ourselves and our actions. There are still societal stigmas going around that bring even the most beautiful souls to their knees. We hardly ever see it happen perhaps in our daily lives. But it is something that happens regularly in places where we cannot see.

