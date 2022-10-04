PS5 may get a Horizon Zero Dawn remaster, and a multiplayer variant

Horizon Zero Dawn's dev Guerilla Games are reportedly working on a PS5 remaster of the game that originally came out on PS4 in 2017. Alongside a PS5 remaster, a brand-new multiplayer variant of the game is also reportedly in the works for PS5 and PC, reports IGN.

In 2020, the game had a PC release and it added improved draw distance and higher framerates, but not essentially a remaster or remake of the original PS4 game. However, a remaster may be under way for the souped-up PlayStation 5.

Earlier this year, Sony had also announced that Horizon is coming to Netflix as a series. Horizon: Zero Dawn's remaster may align with Sony's plan to remaster some of its games that are set to become adapted for TV or film. This can renew interest when the series is ready for its premiere.