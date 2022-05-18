Prey: Predator prequel’s teaser and release date revealed

Splash

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 04:33 pm

Related News

Prey: Predator prequel’s teaser and release date revealed

The film is helmed by 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg and the script was penned by screenwriter Patrick Aison

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 04:33 pm
Prey: Predator prequel’s teaser and release date revealed. Photo: Collected
Prey: Predator prequel’s teaser and release date revealed. Photo: Collected

20th Century Studios released a teaser on Tuesday for its latest Predator film.
The film is titled Prey and is slated to drop exclusively on Hulu in the United States, on 5 August. 

The trailer depicts a setting far different from any of the franchise's predecessors. Prey stars Naru (Amber Midthunder), a hunter and warrior from a Comanche tribe who finds herself protecting her camp from one of the apex hunters in all the galaxy. Over the course of the trailer, the Comanche warrior finds herself in the iconic laser sights of one of the scariest creatures in movie history. 

The film is helmed by 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg and the script was penned by screenwriter Patrick Aison.

Producer Jhane Meyers is a notable member of the Comanche nation herself and is famed for bringing authenticity to stories that feature native communities. For the sci-fi action picture, she brought together a cast of mostly native and indigenous actors.

 

Prey: Predator / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

7h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

8h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Putin revived Nato

How Putin revived Nato

2h | Videos
Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

8h | Videos
Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists