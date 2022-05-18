Prey: Predator prequel’s teaser and release date revealed

20th Century Studios released a teaser on Tuesday for its latest Predator film.

The film is titled Prey and is slated to drop exclusively on Hulu in the United States, on 5 August.

The trailer depicts a setting far different from any of the franchise's predecessors. Prey stars Naru (Amber Midthunder), a hunter and warrior from a Comanche tribe who finds herself protecting her camp from one of the apex hunters in all the galaxy. Over the course of the trailer, the Comanche warrior finds herself in the iconic laser sights of one of the scariest creatures in movie history.

The film is helmed by 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg and the script was penned by screenwriter Patrick Aison.

Producer Jhane Meyers is a notable member of the Comanche nation herself and is famed for bringing authenticity to stories that feature native communities. For the sci-fi action picture, she brought together a cast of mostly native and indigenous actors.