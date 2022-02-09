Prabir Mitra receiving treatment in Delhi
Veteran actor Prabir Mitra has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi.
The actor went to India on 3 February for his routine check-up with knee pain and got admitted to a hospital on Wednesday, 9 February.
The actor has been suffering from arthritis for a long time.
His acting career started in Lalkuthi theatre group.
The renowned actor has appeared in more than 400 films.