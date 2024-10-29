Posthumous song of Liam Payne to be released soon

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 04:50 pm
29 October, 2024, 04:50 pm

Posthumous song of Liam Payne to be released soon

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 04:49 pm
Posthumous song of Liam Payne to be released soon

Liam Payne's posthumous single, 'Do No Wrong,' is set to be released this Friday, 1 November.

Songwriter Sam Pounds, who collaborated with the former One Direction star before his passing at the age of 31 on  16 October, expressed his hope that the track will be "a blessing to the world, just as Liam had always dreamed." Sharing a pre-save link on social media, Sam wrote, "I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed."

Payne passed away after a fall from his third-floor hotel balcony while staying in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It was recently reported that his body remains in Argentina as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. Multiple sources have indicated that a mix of drugs was found in his system at the time of his passing.

Liam Payne

