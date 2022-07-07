‘Poran’ full-length trailer gathers hype

Splash

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 10:54 am

Related News

‘Poran’ full-length trailer gathers hype

Directed by Raihan Rafi, of ‘Poramon 2’ fame, the film stars Bidya Sinha Mim and Sariful Razz as the lead actors in this tale of co-dependency and lies

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 10:54 am
Poran poster. Photo: Collected
Poran poster. Photo: Collected

Dhallywood's latest romance thriller 'Poran' promises raw, unadulterated portrayal of coercive relationships and interpersonal manipulation.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, of 'Poramon 2' fame, the film stars Bidya Sinha Mim and Sariful Razz as the lead actors in this tale of co-dependency and lies. The trailer has garnered over hundreds of thousands of views across Facebook and Youtube.

The two and a half minute trailer dangles a wide range of plot threads ranging from murders, and interrogations to betrayal and romance. The film has garnered its buzz due to its gritty and realistic cinematography and also its alleged inspiration of a  real life love triangle gone awry.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, the cast also includes Yash Rohan, Shilpi Sarker Apu, Bidya Sinha Mim, Sariful Razz, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Rosey Siddiqui, Lutfur Rahman George and Mili Bashar.

Poran will be released this Eid-ul-Azha, 10 July 2022.

Poran / Bidya Sinha Mim / Yash Rohan / Shariful Raj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

3h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

4h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

16h | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work