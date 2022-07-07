‘Poran’ full-length trailer gathers hype

Dhallywood's latest romance thriller 'Poran' promises raw, unadulterated portrayal of coercive relationships and interpersonal manipulation.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, of 'Poramon 2' fame, the film stars Bidya Sinha Mim and Sariful Razz as the lead actors in this tale of co-dependency and lies. The trailer has garnered over hundreds of thousands of views across Facebook and Youtube.

The two and a half minute trailer dangles a wide range of plot threads ranging from murders, and interrogations to betrayal and romance. The film has garnered its buzz due to its gritty and realistic cinematography and also its alleged inspiration of a real life love triangle gone awry.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, the cast also includes Yash Rohan, Shilpi Sarker Apu, Bidya Sinha Mim, Sariful Razz, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Rosey Siddiqui, Lutfur Rahman George and Mili Bashar.

Poran will be released this Eid-ul-Azha, 10 July 2022.