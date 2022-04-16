Popular K-Pop group Seventeen debuts first English song ‘Darl+ing’

The K-pop group 'Seventeen' released their first-ever English-language single 'Darl+ing' on Friday, a touching song to show appreciation to their loyal fans.

All the thirteen members of the group performed in it. In the video, they are seen frolicking in a wheat field, intercut with scenes of the group enjoying life in a mystical, lush house.

Video of SEVENTEEN (세븐틴) &#039;Darl+ing&#039; Official MV

The song serves as a pre-release track for the group's full-length fourth album which is due to release in May. The singers of the group had previously released songs in English individually but not as a group.

Their new album will mark their first LP since 2019's 'An Ode'.