PM mourns death of Bappi Lahiri

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of eminent music composer and singer of India Bappi Lahiri.

In a message of condolence, she prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Bappi Lahiri who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night. He was 69.