PM mourns death of Bappi Lahiri

Splash

BSS
16 February, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 11:42 am

Related News

PM mourns death of Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night

BSS
16 February, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 11:42 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of eminent music composer and singer of India Bappi Lahiri.

In a message of condolence, she prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Bappi Lahiri who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night. He was 69.

Sheikh Hasina / Bappi Lahiri / condolences

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, marginalised communities are discriminated against but without redress. Pictured here is a Chakma home, torched in an arson attack in 2017 in Rangamati. Photo: Reuter

‘Anti-discrimination law meaningless if culprits cannot be punished’

2h | Panorama
‘Untether yourself from reality’ is one of the four secrets and the world’s richest man ‘doesn’t really live among us anymore.’ Photo: Reuters

The four secrets of how to be a bad boss

21m | Panorama
To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

3h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

18h | Videos
The most amazing sunsets in the world

The most amazing sunsets in the world

18h | Videos
James Webb Telescope sends back first image

James Webb Telescope sends back first image

18h | Videos
Greek divers send love messages underwater

Greek divers send love messages underwater

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director